Child, driver killed in crash near Lebanon intersection

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver and his juvenile passenger were killed in a head-on crash that also injured several other children over the weekend in Lebanon.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Leeville Pike near Dorchester Drive.

Police said a man and three children were in one of the vehicles involved. The man and one of his juvenile passengers died as a result of the crash, according to investigators.

The two other children in the vehicle were transported to a hospital, along with the driver of the other vehicle. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No additional information was released by Lebanon police amid the ongoing investigation.

