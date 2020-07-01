Child dies after getting stuck in Nashville parking garage mechanism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police said a 7-year-old is dead after getting caught in a parking garage mechanism in Nashville.

They said Dederic Holt got stuck in an electronic parking garage gate on S. 6 Street on June 11.

Police said it appeared Holt grabbed onto the gate and was riding it up when he got caught. The MNPD Youth Services Division is continuing to look into this incident.

Holt died Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt from his injuries.

