HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 10-year-old died after crews found the child inside a Henry County home while responding to a Thursday morning fire.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 about a house fire in the 2100 block of Highway 69 South in Paris.

Deputies said they responded to the scene, along with members of Henry County EMS and the Oakland, Springville, Paris, and Mansfield fire departments.

When first responders arrived, they reportedly discovered a 10-year-old was still in the home. Personnel eventually tracked down the kid inside the house, but the child was pronounced dead at Henry County Medical Center due to possible smoke inhalation, officials said.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” officials posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

This case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the fire.