Child dead after being pulled unconscious from Madison swimming pool Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A child pulled unconscious out of a swimming pool Tuesday night has died.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was playing with three friends in the pool at the Berkley Hills Apartments, located in the 300 block of Berkley Drive. The children then noticed the 12-year-old under water in the deep end of the pool.

The children pulled him out of the pool and he was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he died Friday.

According to police, none of the children lived at the apartment complex and no adults were present. The death appears to have been accidental.