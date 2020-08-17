Child critical after trapped in submerged upside-down car in Gallatin pond

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child is in critical condition at the hospital after being rescued from an upside-down car that was submerged in a pond off Highway 25 near Cummings Lane in Gallatin.

According to Sumner County EMA, the call came in around 5:37 p.m. The child was strapped in a car seat and trapped underwater.

The parents were also in the car and were able to get out of the car with minor injuries. Rescue crews struggled to free the child but eventually pulled the child to safety.

(Source: WKRN)

The child was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center in critical condition and was then lifefighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where their condition is currently unknown.

At this time, it is unclear how or what caused the car to go into the pond.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.