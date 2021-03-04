Child airlifted to Nashville hospital after serious crash in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 11-year-old child was transported by air to a Nashville hospital after a serious crash in Westmoreland Thursday morning.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said the collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Pleasant Grove Road.

The sheriff said an 11-year-old involved in the crash was airlifted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for treatment, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

No additional information was immediately released.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.