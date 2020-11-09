Child, adult injured in crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a semi on Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville Monday morning.

The collision, which involved a semi and five other vehicles, was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the Fesslers Lane exit.

One child and one adult were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to first responders.

All westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down immediately. TDOT estimated they should re-open around 8:40 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

