CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a boy allegedly shot a teenager in Ashland City Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting involving two minors in the 2000 block of Bearwallow Road on Wednesday, June 7.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they noticed a 17-year-old boy with a bullet wound to his abdomen, so they immediately started performing first aid while still checking the scene for other potential threats.

According to officials, the victim was alert and able to communicate with deputies at the scene before first responders brought him to the hospital for further treatment.

Once EMS personnel were able to take over caring for the victim, deputies said they discovered the teenager was shot by an 8-year-old boy inside a vehicle on the property.

“Early investigation points to this being an accidental shooting but this is still an active investigation and due to it involving juveniles we are unable to release any more information at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.