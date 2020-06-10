Child abuse investigation leads to indictment of Rutherford County couple

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the parents f a 2-month-old have been indicted for aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

Detectives said the 2-month-old had more than 10 fractures.

Police said 21-year-old Dequavion Wilburn and 18-year-old Darla Stewart of Murfreesboro, were charged on Friday.

The investigation started when their son was admitted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in October.

Detective Andrea Butler said, “He was diagnosed with greater than 10 fractures to his ribs and all four extremities. These fractures were in multiple stages of healing. These type of injuries supports activities synonymous with child abuse/maltreatment.”

Detectives said the parents did not give any explanation as to how their son got the injuries. The baby was placed in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services the same day he was taken to Vanderbilt.

The parents were allowed a supervised visit with their son on December 1, and a bruise was found on the the child’s shin after the visit. Doctors said the bruise was inflicted upon him.

Grand jurors indicted the parents on two counts each of aggravated child abuse last week.

They were booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stewart was released on $80,000 dollar bond on Tuesday.

Wilburn is being held on $80,000 dollar bond and hearings are set June 29 in Circuit Court.

