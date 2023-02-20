SPRING HILL , Tenn. (WKRN) — When News 2 last talked to Spring Hill Fire Chief Graig Temple in December, his department was just approved for a 13% raise.

Now a few months later, he’s working on some new changes.

“We don’t want anyone to be without any type of fire alarm protection or sprinkler protection,” said Temple.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, Spring Hill’s mayor and aldermen will vote on implementing mandatory fire inspection reporting.

“We’re going to join other cities such as Nashville, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Nolensville, La Vergne and also Rutherford County who already have the same online reporting system,” said Temple.

Temple says, if approved, the Fire Marshal’s Office will launch a new online system that will house data on fire inspections from third-party vendors across the city.

“Our Fire Marshal’s Office will be able to have visualization of that in real-time and actually be able to pull and identify right away which systems are deficient,” he said. “Then we can focus on working with those individuals to get their systems back up and running in a reasonable time place.”

Temple says switching to this system won’t cost the city any money and will help them focus on businesses and apartments that need updated inspections.

“Our Fire Marshal’s Office is currently not big enough to tackle that challenge, so being able to utilize technology such as this computer software and also accessing these reports online is going to save us a lot of efficiency and a lot of time, effort, energy, where we don’t have to go out and again inspect the ones that are actually compliant and doing what they are supposed to do,” he said.

With more plans in the work, Temple believes this is another necessary thing needed to keep up with Spring Hill’s growth.

“We have to grow the fire department to meet the needs of the community, and that’s what we’re actively doing both with the firefighter raise that we saw a few months ago as well as what we’re doing moving forward,” he said.

If approved Tuesday evening, Temple says they would then have a 30-day window to notify third-party vendors as well as business owners in Spring Hill about this new system.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda is an ordinance that would amend the Title 7 ordinance on fire protection and fireworks.

Temple says they are looking to establish a hazmat route for those transporting hazardous materials across the city.

He also wants to address how the city handles fireworks and get ahead of things when it comes to disposing of lithium batteries.