Chief Drake announces creation of MNPD Office of Community Engagement & Partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday, Chief John Drake announced the creation of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Office of Community Engagement & Partnerships.

The new office will consist of a 15-member unit responsible for enhancing existing relationships and forming new ones with community groups and organizations across racial, cultural and social spectrums.

Chief Drake appointed Captain Carlos Lara as the MNPD’s new Chief Diversity Officer; Captain Lara will lead the component which has Hispanic, Kurdish, Vietnamese, African-American and White police officers. It also includes the El Protector outreach program to the Latino community and liaison with the LGBTQ community. Captain Lara will also be the police department’s liaison to the Community Oversight Board.

“The primary mission of the Office of Community Engagement & Partnerships is to build and maintain bridges throughout Nashville’s diverse business and residential landscape,” Chief Drake said. “The members of this team will be both problem solvers and advocates for safety among populations that may or may not have had much interaction with the police department in the past.”

According to Chief Drake, the Office of Community Engagement & Partnerships will enhance the work of precinct-based community coordination sergeants and engagement teams by providing a “permanent boost in effort to reach all of Nashville with police services.”