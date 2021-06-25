Chemical leak prompts evacuation in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A chemical leak prompted a business evacuation Friday morning in the Midtown area of Nashville.
It began around 3 a.m. at Country Delite Farm in the 1400 block of Church Street.
Crews on scene told News 2 ammonia leaked from two aluminum cylinders. Pressure was cut to the cylinders to address the problem.
About 50 people were evacuated from the building.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.