Chemical leak prompts evacuation in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A chemical leak prompted a business evacuation Friday morning in the Midtown area of Nashville.

It began around 3 a.m. at Country Delite Farm in the 1400 block of Church Street.

Crews on scene told News 2 ammonia leaked from two aluminum cylinders. Pressure was cut to the cylinders to address the problem.

About 50 people were evacuated from the building.

No additional information was immediately released.