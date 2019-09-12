Cheatham deputies administer Narcan to unconscious woman

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old woman is alive thanks in large part to Cheatham County emergency responders who found her unconscious behind the wheel of her car.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Cheatham County Deputy Josh Marriott arrived at the Mapco gas station in Kingston Springs off I-40. He found a 20-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Chevy Cruz.

The young woman was unconscious, officials say, barely breathing.

As the deputy approaches the vehicle, you can hear him say, “It’s still in gear.”

The deputy discovers that the car was running, in reverse, and the unconscious woman’s foot was on the brake.

The deputy reached in and put the car in park. He immediately asked other emergency responders if they have Narcan.

Over the next few minutes, the woman was given two doses of Narcan. She eventually began to come around.

You can hear one EMS worker say to her, “Hey how we doing? Wake up.”

Meanwhile, deputies found medication in her purse and a clear baggie which officers believe contained a narcotic.

You can hear the deputy say, “I’ve got something right here. Not sure what it is.”

Later, inside the ambulance, the deputy asks the 20-year-old whether she did heroin.

Deputy: “What did you take tonight? What did you take tonight?

Where did you get this?”

The woman responds: “I don’t know.”

Deputy: “You don’t know? Did you do some heroin tonight?”

Woman: “No.”

Deputy: “No? I mean you did something because they Narcaned you.”

According to investigators, the woman later admitted she snorted a gray powder that she bought in West Nashville.

Later in the investigation, the officer talks to his Sergeant. “She ain’t talking, but I found this in her purse. It’s oxy.”

According to the Cheatham County sheriff’s department, the 20-year-old now has active drug warrants for her arrest.