CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A long time felon is behind bars in Cheatham County.

Now in jail and sober, 37-year-old Richard Crow said he is sorry for his reckless actions and he hopes he can use this bad moment in his life to make something positive happen. Crow is charged with multiple felonies, including evading arrest, leaving the scene of multiple accidents, DUI, and auto theft.

From the Cheatham County Jail, Richard Crow said, “I started drinking again. I thought I would get in the truck and go get a beer at the store. It turns out it didn’t happen that way. I ended up here.”

It all began Tuesday, May 30. That’s when Pleasant View police were called to a non-injury accident at a fast food drive through lane.

Officers found Crow behind the wheel of a dark colored Chevy pickup truck, which police said he stole from people he was doing work for.

Dash camera footage shows the officer signaling Crow to stop and Crow backing up recklessly, smashing into a parked car in the parking lot.

Then, for the next 10 miles, Crow ran from the law, crossing the double yellow line and running cars off the road in the process.

In the end, Crow knocked over a mailbox, causing the truck to roll off the asphalt and into the woods.

Richard Crow (Source: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Police body camera footage showed a tense search through the woods.

After a few moments, the Pleasant View officer was joined by a Cheatham County deputy; the duo arrested Crow without further incident.

When told how he drove, even flipping his stolen truck off the road, Crow said he did not remember anything, adding he has an alcohol problem.

Crow told News 2 the truck he wrecked belonged to a family who gave him a job out of rehab.

“I don’t know how to express how grateful I am for them helping me, barely not even knowing me,” Crow said. “If they are watching, I am truly sorry and like I said in the letter, I will do whatever it takes to make it right ; jail time, rehab, whatever. I will do whatever it takes. I thank you for helping me. I am real sorry.”

Crow urges all people watching him to get help if they are having mental health issues or drug/alcohol problems.

He is being held on a $70,000 bond and is due back in court Wednesday, June 21.

According to Davidson County records, Crow has been arrested in the past for drug possession, evading arrest, and aggravated burglary in 2012.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said Crow was also arrested in 2004 on two counts of auto burglary, two counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of burglary other than habitation.