CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people were arrested after a high-speed chase ended a stone’s throw from the Cheatham County Jail.

The chase began Saturday, Oct. 21 when deputies tried and stop a vehicle for traffic violations that included driving over the double yellow lines.

According to affidavits, the tag on the black Dodge Dakota came back registered to another owner, who drove a green 1996 Chevy truck. The person associated with the plates had warrants out of Stewart County.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Body cam and dash cam show a brief chase over the river at speeds between 80 and 90 mph. Then at Main Street, the vehicle slowed and tried to make a turn, but could not, going over the sidewalk, and striking a metal utility pole.

That was in the parking lot of the Cheatham County Courthouse. There’s damage to the pole and the vehicle, which limped through the courthouse parking lot to Highway 49.

With sparks coming from underneath the SUV, the deputy blocked the vehicle from continuing. By that time other deputies and Ashland City Police had joined in the felony takedown.

Officers on both sides of the vehicle, guns drawn, ordered the five suspects out of the vehicle.

The five arrested were Anna Marie Hopson (32), Jennifer Ruth Barber (42), Beau Masao Suzuki (40), Wielfredo Torres Jr. (37), and Timothy Allen Canipe (39).

Three of the suspects — Suzuki, Torres, and Barber — have histories with the Department of Correction.

While searching the car littered with items, deputies found heroin, meth, and fentanyl.

According to the arrest affidavits, when officers asked the suspects who owned the drugs, they all reportedly said they weren’t theirs, so everyone was charged for the drugs and criminal conspiracy.

A check of NCIC showed an active warrant out of Montgomery County for Beau Suzuki.

The driver, Barber was also charged with felony evading and reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. She was also given tickets for financial responsibility, speeding 90 in a 45, and registration violation for having a license tag that was not registered to the vehicle she was driving.