CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have identified the teenager who died in a drowning incident near the Sycamore Creek Recreation Area Saturday in Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff identified the teen as 17-year-old Eric Bright, who was a junior at Cheatham County Central High School.

Authorities on scene told News 2 Eric and some friends were out swimming when they decided to climb over a guardrail near the railroad bridge and jump into the water. Officials said Bright was the last one to jump in the water and came up struggling for a short amount of time before he went back underwater.

Eric’s body was found an hour later. Cheatham County Central High School’s football coach Kevin Eslick said the teen was loved by a lot of people.

“He was beloved by a lot of people. You go to the high school today, I think they stood outside and said a prayer for him, did the flag raising and stuff like that,” said Eslick, “I think a lot of the football players are extremely tore up. It’s good to see that he had a lot of love but it’s a bad situation all around.”

Eslick said Eric talked about becoming a real estate agent after high school.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office described the drowning as a “tragic accident.”

A GoFundMe made by Coach Eslick has been posted online to support the family during this difficult time. To donate, click here.