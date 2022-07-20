ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report Tuesday which shows a nearly 20% increase in meth offenses from 2020 to 2021.

“It’s actually cheaper to buy meth on the streets in Middle Tennessee right now than it is marijuana,” Shannon Heflin, Lieutenant for Cheatham County Narcotics Unit said. “We rarely see people cooking meth anymore. It’s being mass produced in Mexico. We have an open border now, so it’s just being shipped over here by the ton.”

Lieutenant Heflin said when it comes to meth, there have been around 49 offenses since 2021 in the county, but he said they are facing an even bigger issue.

“Heroin and fentanyl are public enemy number one in the drug business. It’s what is killing people,” Lt. Heflin said.

He said, since 2022, there have been nearly 100 reported overdoses and 14 overdose deaths from fentanyl.

“The cartels have figured out its cheaper to mass produce in the lab, you can make it seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Heflin said the county’s drug tipline has been instrumental in finding where and who is dealing drugs in Cheatham County.

You can reach the Cheatham County Drug tipline at (615) 792-2021.