Cheatham County schools will reopen August 10

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County School District officials said the school will officially reopen on August 10.

For now, officials plan to open under the traditional, in-person model. However, families will have the chance to choose a virtual learning option if they want.

Families got an email last week asking them to make a selection. The surveys are expected to be done by Thursday, July 9.

If a family does not reply by that day, the school administrators said they will begin reaching out on Monday, July 13 to gather preference.

Officials put together a frequently asked questions document that you can learn more about here.

