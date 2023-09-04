CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County Schools bus route will not be able to run Tuesday and Wednesday as the school district is faced with staffing issues and other logistics.

The school district said bus route 53/21 will not be running Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6, but will resume service on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Students who ride Route 53/21 and attend Pleasant View Elementary School, Sycamore Middle School, and Sycamore High School are affected, according to school officials.

The following roads will also be affected:

Patricia Drive

Randy Road

Randy Court

Joyce Circle

1749 Highway 49

Triangle Road

Chamberlain Road

Goodsprings Road

Mt Zion Road

Richland Court

Richland Trail Road

Bradley Bend subdivision

Woodson Road

Williams Drive

Pleasant View Main Street

Ellis Drive

Spangler Way

Eagle Way

Families are asked to arrange other means of transportation to get their child(ren) to and from school.