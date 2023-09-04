CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County Schools bus route will not be able to run Tuesday and Wednesday as the school district is faced with staffing issues and other logistics.
The school district said bus route 53/21 will not be running Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6, but will resume service on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Students who ride Route 53/21 and attend Pleasant View Elementary School, Sycamore Middle School, and Sycamore High School are affected, according to school officials.
The following roads will also be affected:
- Patricia Drive
- Randy Road
- Randy Court
- Joyce Circle
- 1749 Highway 49
- Triangle Road
- Chamberlain Road
- Goodsprings Road
- Mt Zion Road
- Richland Court
- Richland Trail Road
- Bradley Bend subdivision
- Woodson Road
- Williams Drive
- Pleasant View Main Street
- Ellis Drive
- Spangler Way
- Eagle Way
Families are asked to arrange other means of transportation to get their child(ren) to and from school.