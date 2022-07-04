PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County man can now add millionaire to his long list of titles after he won big in Tennessee Lottery’s Powerball drawing.

Donald Thompson of Pleasant View describes himself as a barber, drag racer, an avid gym member and can now say he’s a $1 million Powerball winner.

“I stay really busy doing things I like,” said Thompson who has no plans to slow down even after his big win.

Thompson became a big winner after he matched all five white balls in the June 8 Powerball drawing. His $1 million prize was just a portion of the $22,439,05 in winnings that were claimed by Tennessee Lottery players during the week of June 19.

The winning ticket was purchased at H.G. Hills located at 2498 Highway 49 East in Pleasant View.