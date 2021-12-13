KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the National Weather Service, an EF2 tornado hit Kingston Springs early Saturday morning.

The storm leveled homes and put countless lives at risk.

For Cheatham County deputies, it began around 3 a.m. on Highway 70 as the storm intensified.

That is where Deputies Randall Smith and Joseph Wehrer pulled their cruiser to the side of the road and sheltered in place as ferocious winds pounded their squad car.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the deputies. They were right there, at the heart of the epicenter, when it was going through,” Sheriff Mike Breedlove said. “They were looking for cover, but it came through so fast, they didn’t have time for that.”

After several minutes of ferocious, blinding winds, the call went out that a woman was trapped under her trailer in Kingston Springs.

“Once it came through, they immediately went into rescue mode and started going door to door and everyone just converged on the area, to search for life and anyone who was injured,” Sheriff Breedlove said.

Video from the deputies shows them racing down debris-filled roads only to be blocked by numerous trees.

The deputies moved some trees but had to go around others.

After much effort, these deputies got to Kingston Springs where a small army of volunteers was on scene ready to help.

“That’s why we are called the Volunteer State. Everyone stopped what they were doing came from different counties and asked, what can we do, where can we go, what do you need?” Sheriff Breedlove said. “It made my heart warm to see what an outpouring of people who come to truly do a good deed and help their fellow man.”

Sheriff Breedlove said approximately 20 homes were destroyed and 100 total were damaged.

The woman trapped under the trailer was rescued alive. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.