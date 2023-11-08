CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is dead and another man is in jail after a shooting Saturday night in Cheatham County.

Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are investigating this case as a homicide and there are still many loose ends.

According to investigators, deputies responded to a shooting call at a trailer home on Valley View Road around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies have not released specifics, but they confirmed 24-year-old Ty Mullins was killed.

Deputies told News 2 Caleb Watkins, 25, is now charged with homicide in connection with the case.

News 2 knocked on the trailer door and a man answered, saying he lived there and is best friends with both Watkins and Mullins.

He said he met Mullins playing football and the two recently came back into each other’s lives.

“I had not talked to them in two or three years and just started hanging out again three or four months ago,” the man said.

The man did not want to be identified for this report, but he said he wasn’t home the night of the shooting.

Watkins is in jail under a $300,000 bond. He’s due in court next Wednesday.

A review of his record shows a criminal history in Davidson County where he has multiple felony charges associated with motor vehicle burglaries from June 2017.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that Mullins has an arrest record, as well.

In 2017, he was charged with theft over $1,000. In 2018, he was charged with aggravated burglary, sexual battery, aggravated assault, carjacking, and aggravated robbery.

His last arrest in Sumner County was on Aug. 10 for theft over $1,000, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of burglary tools.