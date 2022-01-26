CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An argument between a Cheatham County boyfriend and girlfriend quickly deteriorated into a dangerous chase and a drug overdose in the woods.

It happened Sunday around 8 p.m. When deputies responded, the suspect, Matthew Duke, fled into the darkness.

“We don’t know why he is running. Does he have a gun? Is he afraid? Does he have warrants?” said Lt. Ken Miller of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Bodycam video captured the frantic moments in the darkness as one deputy chased the 23-year-old over barb wire fences and through the treeline.

Meanwhile, a second deputy raced down the road and caught the young man as he came out of the woods.

Deputy: “What did you run from me for?”

Duke: “I don’t know man. Just running.”

While searching Duke, deputies asked about needles he might be carrying.

Deputy: “I don’t like getting stabbed by needles is my point.”

Duke: “No no no. I don’t do all that.”

Deputies found drugs on Duke. The officers were concerned the drugs could contain potentially deadly Fentanyl.

Deputy: “You got some dope in here?”

Duke: “Some oxy.”

Deputy: “Some oxy? Or some H (heroin)?”

Duke: “Some oxy.”

Deputy: “Listen to me. Listen to me. I’m worrying about my partner’s safety and my safety, as well as you. I need to know is that H or not?”

“I have had some needle sticks over the course of my career. That’s a horrible year you have to wait to make sure you don’t have a disease. You are impacted. Your family is impacted. Talk about no sleep, and having nightmares. Am I going to die from HIV or hepatitis? What did I get?” Lt. Miller added. “And then you talk about the Fentanyl. It is so potent. And the street Fentanyl is worse because it is not regulated.”

After a few minutes, things took a serious turn as Duke began to overdose. His words were seriously slurred as his head repeatedly bobbed and his eyes shut.

Deputy: “How long ago since you used?”

Duke: (mumbles)

The deputy immediately called for EMS.

“Our job transfers almost instantaneously. We go from the ones pursuing and chasing to the ones rendering first aid,” Lt. Miller said.

It’s not long before the young man admitted to ingesting heroin.

Deputy: “How much did you take?”

Duke: mumbles

Deputy: “About a tenth?”

Duke shook his head “yes.”

While waiting for EMS, deputies got the groggy young man out of the vehicle. They constantly engaged him to keep him from passing out.

Deputy: “Stay with me. Wake up. You awake?”

The suspect was taken to the hospital and checked out. Then he was taken to the Cheatham County Jail where he was charged with resisting, evading and possession of drugs.

His bond is set at $12,500

Deputies tell News 2, Duke and his girlfriend were only arguing, and had Duke not run, he probably would not have been arrested.