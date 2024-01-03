CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first night of 2024 night kicked off with a drive-by shooting in Cheatham County, followed by a high-speed chase that crossed into Davidson County.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, members of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about multiple shots fired at a home with six people inside. Fortunately, nobody was hit.

News 2 obtained body camera footage of the shooting investigation, as well as the pursuit that followed.

The video shows the moment that Cheatham County deputies arrived at the house on Valley View Road.

“It’s like a Dodge Durango,” a victim said while speaking to law enforcement.

According to authorities, multiple bullets struck automobiles in the driveway while at least eight bullets ripped through the trailer with six people inside, including one minor.

Two of the victims told deputies the alleged shooters posted the drive-by on social media.

While law enforcement was still investigating, the suspects returned to the scene of the crime.

“That’s the Durango that just passed,” one deputy said.

Authorities gave chase, and the Durango took off. It wasn’t long before members of the Ashland City Police Department spiked the speeding getaway vehicle.

With the tires disintegrating, the vehicle lost control several times on windy Cheatham County roads, but it still managed to cross into Davidson County. The vehicle eventually stopped in a Bordeaux construction area, where the four drive-by shooting suspects made a run for it.

“Stop right there! I’ll shoot you! Get on the ground!” a deputy yelled.

Moments were tense as authorities searched the area of Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road in darkness.

“Don’t think they took the AR out of the car when they ran, but not sure,” a deputy said to another law enforcement officer.

With the help of the Metro Nashville Police Department and a K9, two of the suspects were arrested. Officials identified the pair as 18-year-old Jonathen Brewington and 20-year-old Gary Henson, who complained that his handcuffs were too tight, as seen in the bodycam footage.

“Want me to stop?” the deputy asked.

“No, I don’t want you to pull it like that,” Henson answered.

“Okay well I gotta do what I gotta do to get them off, so you’re gonna have to man up and hang tight,” the deputy replied.

“I’m always a man,” Henson stated.

Once in booking, the teenager from South Nashville was quiet. However, the Joelton man was complaining loudly.

“You’re the crybaby,” Henson yelled.

“I said enough! You’re in here now,” the jailer responded.

Of the four suspects in the drive-by shooting investigation, the driver and another passenger are still at large.

Meanwhile, Brewington and Henson are charged with multiple crimes, including six counts of reckless endangerment and theft of the vehicle out of Nashville.

Authorities said no weapon was recovered.

If you have any information about Monday’s incident, you are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.

While a motive for the New Year’s Day drive-by shooting is not clear, it took place at the same Valley View Road trailer where 24-year-old Ty Mullins was killed in a shooting nearly two months ago, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Caleb Watkins.

The victim seen on the bodycam video talking with deputies Monday night also spoke to News 2 in early November 2023 about Mullins’ death and Watkins’ arrest, describing them both as his best friends. He said he copes with that experience one day at a time.