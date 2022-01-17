CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman wanted by Hendersonville police for counterfeiting, drugs and driving a stolen car, was arrested in a felony takedown Sunday afternoon in Cheatham county with two other men.

The stop happened just before 5 p.m. around Highway 49 South and Bearwallow Road.

Deputies got a tip that the suspect, Ledeana Whitlock, 36, was trying to gain access into a home.

Ledeana Whitlock

By the time deputies arrived at the residence, the woman was gone, but armed with a description of the car she was driving, a black 2017 Nissan Altima stolen out of Gallatin, officers quickly found the car.

Bodycam and dashcam video showed the scene as deputies made a felony stop. You can hear officers ordering all three occupants of the car onto the ground.

Robert Warner, 40, was ordered to the ground from the passenger seat. Affidavits indicate he was wanted in connection with the theft of the Altima from Gallatin.

The driver, Whitlock, was also ordered out of the car.

The 36-year-old was searched, and then, a deputy who knows her asked her this:

Deputy: “So what happened to going to treatment?”

Whitlock: “I went. They turned me away five times.”

While searching Whitlock, officers found multiple syringe caps and a chemically whitewashed $5 bill.

Cheatham deputies charged Whitlock with evading arrest, criminal simulation, possession of paraphernalia and theft over $1,000.

“How many people are running around with a bleached five-dollar bill in their pocket,” Cheatham County Lt. Ken Miller said. “It is probably from that incident when she ran from Hendersonville.”

Robert Warner

According to Hendersonville police, the Pleasant View woman had outstanding warrants in the Sumner County city.

That case happened on Jan. 9 when LPR cameras identified a Volvo reported stolen out of Cheatham County.

When Hendersonville police found the Volvo, Whitlock was gone, but the passenger, Robert Warner, was still inside the stolen car.

A search of the car turned up a printer and 18 whitewashed bills that are in the process of being turned into fake $50s.

Hendersonville police also found a small amount of narcotics.

“I’m not sure what her thing is. You’ll hear one of my officers ask her, ‘I thought you were going to rehab’ and she says, ‘I was turned away,'” Lt. Miller said. “I feel bad she was turned away, but at some point, she has to take accountability for her life and start doing the right things.”

During Sunday’s stop, officers found multiple drug needles, including one that officers suspect was filled with heroin.

Also identified in the stop was 34-year-old Daniel Rowden of Nashville. He was in the rear driver’s side of the stolen Altima.

The 34-year-old was ultimately cited for drug paraphernalia.

At one point, officers asked him if he had anything illegal.

Officer: “Got any heroin, meth, needles?”

Rowden said no.

According to the affidavit, Rowden admitted to using heroin but could not remember if the needle found in his backpack was his. He reportedly stated that many people have access to his backpack.

Moments after asking if he has any needles that might poke the deputy, the deputy opened Rowden’s bag and found an uncapped needle.

Deputy: “There’s literally an open needle with a cap off right there. I asked you. What if I got stuck?”

Rowden: “I didn’t know it was there.”

Cheatham County investigators say this one stop could help solve cases in multiple jurisdictions.

Hendersonville police were looking for Whitlock, the driver of the stolen Volvo, after she fled. She is now in the Cheatham County Jail.

Gallatin police were looking for the stolen Altima. It has been recovered and the man who allegedly took it, Robert Warner, is now in the Cheatham County Jail.

According to investigators, as part of the crime spree, a license plate was stolen in Metro off another Nissan Sentra. That stolen Metro license plate was placed on the stolen car out of Gallatin. The car and plate are now accounted for.

Cheatham County said Whitlock stole the Volvo that was stopped in Hendersonville on January 9. Whitlock is also now in jail to face those charges and the Volvo has been recovered.

As if that is not enough, two catalytic converters, presumably stolen, were also found in the stolen car’s trunk. It is unclear where the items came from at this time.