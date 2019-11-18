Cheatham County cruiser decorated to honor Deputy Stephen Reece

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A touching memorial to honor the life and service of fallen officer Deputy Stephen Reece.

Reece was killed in a crash on Highway 41 on the Montgomery-Cheatham county line on Friday afternoon.

Reece, a military veteran, had served Middle Tennessee as a police officer for nearly 20 years.

On Monday, people paid their respects at the county courthouse where a police cruiser was decorated for Reece. People came by to leave cards, flowers, mementos, even just to have a moment of silence.

“It’s a tragedy, it’s a day that will last with us forever,” Lt. Shannon Heflin said.

Heflin said the immediate impact of Reece’s death showed how much he meant to the community he also lived in.

“If you knew him or you’ve ever worked a call with him, he treated everyone with dignity and respect. And this is how he’s repaid. People don’t forget that,” Heflin said.

Reece’s funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Madison.