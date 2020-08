CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was rescued after crashing on I-24 Saturday night, according to Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department officials.

Crews arrived near mile marker 31 eastbound to find a vehicle with heavy damage, and the driver pinned inside.

The driver was able to chat with crews as they cut him free from the wreck.

Once free, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.