Cheatham County authorities searching for missing 9-year-old boy

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Cheatham County are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 9-year-old Jordan Gorman got into a disagreement with his parents at their home on Valley View Road and ran off into the woods. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

The child does not have a cell phone and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter has been launched to assist in the search.

Authorities in Montgomery County have also been called to help.