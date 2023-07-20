CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Commission and the Ashland City Council both agreed they do not want the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to build a new power plant, so they passed two resolutions this week giving the proposal a big thumbs down.

The TVA wants to build the plant, with a 12-mile long pipeline, in a wooded 285 acres of Cheatham County off Lockertsville Road.

“No elected official that I’ve spoken to, and no citizen of the county or the town of Ashland City is in favor of this facility being built here,” said Vice Mayor Gerald Greer of Ashland City.

Greer and his fellow councilmembers passed a resolution this week opposing the “construction and operation of a simple cycle combustion turbine plant and battery energy storage system.” The Cheatham County Commission did the same with its own resolution: “BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CHEATHAM COUNTY COMMISSION, that we strongly oppose the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans for a Methane Gas plant in Cheatham County and urge the TVA to reconsider the use of fossil fuels as future energy sources.”

Amanda Garcia, the Tennessee office director with The Southern Environmental Law Center, shared the following statement about the resolutions with News 2:

The resolutions passed by the Cheatham County Commission and Ashland City Council make it clear that these communities don’t want a dirty and disruptive fossil fuel plant in their backyards. The proposed gas plant and pipeline would pollute the air, put important waterways like Sycamore Creek at risk, and would handcuff families across the Tennessee Valley to paying expensive fossil fuel prices for decades. TVA should listen to these communities, scrap its reckless gas plans, and invest in cleaner and cheaper energy options instead.

“The only thing that we get out of it are reduced air quality; wildlife will be affected, farmland will be affected, and just our peaceful way of life will be affected,” Greer added.

TVA officials said they have extended the public comment period to hear all the concerns, but they also said the new plant would help meet the energy demands of a fast-growing population in Middle Tennessee, powering about half a million homes and replacing the coal unit at the Cumberland Plant. However, the corporation added it is very early in the process with this plant.

“No decisions have been made, and if we would choose to build anything, all of TVA’s generation follows all the environmental rules and regulations and laws, and we meet all of the requirements that would be needed to keep the community safe, whatever we would build there,” said Scott Brooks, a TVA spokesperson.

The TVA reportedly won’t have an environmental impact statement until 2024, but many are hoping the plan doesn’t survive 2023.

“If we band together — the citizens of Cheatham County and Ashland City — I think if we show en masse we oppose this, maybe, just maybe, they might consider not building here. That’s my hope,” Greer said.

TVA officials said they will hold another public information session, but they haven’t announced the date yet.