Cheatham County Animal Control makes emergency appeal to clear shelter due to mold

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Animal Control is making an emergency appeal for help. They have to clear the shelter by March 29th.

A mold problem will mean a two-week closure and the staff is scrambling to find adopters or foster families for 15 dogs and two cats. News 2 asked about a contingency plan if they can’t find homes for all of the animals.

“That’s not an option for us,” said Cheatham County Animal Control Director Kristin Reid. “Right now all of our rescue and shelter partners — they are still dealing with the disaster relief for the tornadoes that hit Nashville. They are busy taking in the stray, and the needy and the lost animals from that, which is understandable, but means we don’t have as many of the rescue shelter partners resources for this, which is why we really need the public’s help and support right now: either adoption or short term foster for us.”

(Photo: WKRN)

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, animal control directors know people are at home and might be looking for some companionship.

“With everybody taking the necessary precautions and following the guidance of what the government and our counties are telling us, and people are at home and they have some time. A lot of people are working from home right now, it’s a great time to bring in a friend to hang out with you,” Reid said.

Cheatham County Animal control is on Sam’s Creek Road in Pegram and their number is (615) 792-3647. If you foster, they will provide you with all of the supplies you need.

They also remind us they are no longer doing in-take as they prepare for this shutdown.