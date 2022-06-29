CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville senior citizen has been accused of selling cocaine regularly in the parking lot of an I-24 convenience store.

That tip came to Cheatham County drug agents anonymously.

On Monday. agents set up surveillance at the New Hope exit on I-24. After a short time, their target arrived in a gray Mercedes.

Agents say he parked there for 20 minutes, then a white van arrived.

A white male got into the Mercedes for a few seconds. Agents say they saw a hand-to-hand transaction and the man in the white van drove away.

Agents pulled over the buyer who had cocaine and said he purchased cocaine from the man in the Mercedes and has done so on multiple occasions.

Drug agents stopped the Mercedes and arrested John Fuller, a 75-year-old man from the Percy Priest area in Nashville.

When agents searched Fuller, they found a loaded .380 in his front pocket.

Drug agents seized $2,300 in cash and agents found what they say was more than an ounce of cocaine in the Mercedes in plain view.

Lt. Shannon Heflin says the anonymous tip led to the arrest.

“You don’t see 75-year-old men selling coke or drugs every day. It is a rare occasion, but like I said, the law doesn’t discriminate — race, age or gender. If you are 75 and selling drugs in Cheatham County, we are going to get you,” Lt. Heflin said.

Fuller is charged with possession of narcotics for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fuller’s bond is $81,000

News 2 has learned of one other arrest for John Fuller in the metro area in 2013 for possession of pills without a prescription.