ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over 30 first responders in Cheatham County are making sure they’re prepared for any active shooter emergency.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is holding a three-day course certified by the Homeland Security National Training Program. Nine other agencies all came together inside the Cheatham County Central High School.

“Once again, things have been on the rise. Covenant is on the forefront,” said Sgt. Dale Smith with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

School safety is at the forefront, with The Covenant School Shooting in the back of their minds.

“It’s an active threat integrated response course. It’s to teach law enforcement, fire, EMS, and dispatch. It’s to integrate them all together and teach them to work together on an active incident,” Smith said.

They have one goal in mind: helping each other.

“It’s integral that we work together and bring this training here together because, in the time when we do have an active incident, it is going to take everybody, and it’s going to take surrounding counties and other agencies from everywhere to assist us in that process,” Smith said.

“These agencies that are here representing this week are by far more than willing to get together and work,” said Jim Covington, Lead Instructor for LSU NCBRT/ACE Training.

For the first time in five years, instructors from Louisiana State University are back in Ashland City, leading the course at no cost.

“Everybody talks about the fact that it happens somewhere else. Well, Ashland City, this community, this county is someplace else. It is a passion of ours to see that these agencies respond to their benefit. Hopefully, they won’t ever have to use it, but if they do, we hope that they will get something out of this,” Covington said.

Building a stronger bond and communication between the participating agencies; that’s what the Sheriff’s Office hopes for.

“Of course, the biggest takeaway that we hope to get is to get that piece of working together and communicating with everybody. Because communication is going to be key, and working together is going to be key,” Sgt. Smith said.

Cheatham County recently got two new School Resource Officers (SROs), giving them the ability to float around extra officers when people are out, which is something they’ve never been able to do before.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes this will put an additional SRO at each of their three high schools.

“We all know that we have to prepare for this in today’s world. It’s something you hate to prepare for, but we know we have to be prepared and we have to train because, at the end of the day, it’s all going to revert back to training, and how we respond is going to be portrayed when that time comes, our training is going to show how we prepared,” Smith said.