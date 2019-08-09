Cheatham Co. criminals who tortured senior citizen, set house on fire get combined 277 years

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County judge sent a strong message to three young people convicted of heinous crimes against a senior citizen.

The three are now going away to prison for a combined 277 years.

On Tuesday, Cheatham County Judge Suzanne Lockert-Mash sentenced Ariel Robinson to 37 years in the TDOC. Christopher Duncan got 78 years and Timothy Shoffner got an astounding 162 years.

The trio is charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft.

In May, a Cheatham County jury found all three guilty.

Prosecutor Margaret Sagi was the lead on the case.

Officials in the D.A.’s office told News 2 it was a miracle that the senior citizen survived, calling the trio “cold-blooded” and “without regard for what happened to the victim” who was 67 years of age at the time.

An undercover officer who was one of the first to arrive at the scene on April 11, 2016, said, “I believe that they had a very cold and malice intent for the victim. Very dangerous people all three of them.”

The officer said the 911 call rang out around 4:30 a.m.

When he arrived, he found a large home on Beechgrove Road engulfed in flames.

“Flames were shooting 50-75 feet into the air.”

According to investigators, the 67-year-old victim was bound and left to die in the inferno, but miraculously he escaped.

The officer told News 2 the man would later say he was praying not to get out, but to go to heaven.

Investigators said while Tim Shoffner was trying unsuccessfully to use the man’s stolen bank card in Clarksville, Ariel Robinson and Christopher Duncan were torturing the senior citizen.

Investigators say the couple hogtied the senior with duct tape. They beat him trying to get him to reveal his pin number.

Officials said they even fired bullets over his head to scare him.

When none of that was successful, after hours, investigators say they poured gas in the man’s house, lit a match, and left him to die.

But the senior escaped, getting to a home where a neighbor made a call to 911.

Caller: “He said he was robbed and tied up and he said the lady told him to tell some other guy to shoot him and then they left and set the house on fire.”

“It’s horrific for that man to endure not just an immediate attack but hours of attack by three individuals is just horrible.”

Authorities say the victim, now 70, has rebuilt his home and is doing relatively well

From the time of the 911 call to the arrest of the trio, investigators say a mere 16 hours transpired.

Investigators say bomb and arson teams helped track the victim’s bank card and when they located the suspects, they all had some of the victim’s belonging in their possession.