Cheatham Co. Animal Control looking to identify woman who dumped kittens

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County Animal Control says a woman abandoned kittens at a convenience store and now needs the public’s help to identify her.

Animal Control Director, Kristin Reid, said it was on October 22 that a woman came to their shelter and asked to surrender her two kittens. Reid said the kittens were inside a plastic storage container,

“She told us that her son brought them home several weeks ago and she had just decided she no longer wanted them.”

Per policy, owner surrenders in Cheatham County have to be scheduled appointments. Surveillance video given to News 2 shows staff members advising the woman that she’d have to make an appointment and return.

The video also shows a staff member giving the woman a list of rescue services that she could call for assistance.

Reid also gave News 2 surveillance video from the Dollar General off of Highway 70 in Pegram. In that video, Reid said you can see the woman abandoning the kittens.

“We need to make contact with her, and we really need to reach out to the public right now and get some help so that we can find her, and hopefully prevent these situations from happening in the future.”

Investigating Animal Control officer, Megan Buhler said a man found the kittens in bad shape and contacted their agency.

“They were hungry, a little dehydrated, covered in feces and urine, and they were really hot inside the container.”

The kittens are recovering and doing well now but Cheatham County Animal Control said they need the public’s help to identify the woman so she can be charged,

“It [the charges] will be animal abandonment and/or cruelty, it is illegal in the state of Tennessee to abandon animals at locations like this.”

Cheatham County Animal Control can be reached at 615-792-3647