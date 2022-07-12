COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old Chattanooga man faces drug charges after Putnam County Sheriff’s officials arrested him in a Cookeville home.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the arrest was the culmination of a three-month long investigation by the PCSO Drug Investigation Division.

Deputies arrested Jamichael Brian Lewis July 12. He was found with a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen Smith & Wesson handgun, which was loaded.

Lewis was charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug for resale – marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug for resale – cocaine and possession of stolen property.



(Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Farris said the total street value of the drugs was approximately $25,000.

“Our drug investigators do an incredible job working on these case,” the sheriff said. “You may not see them, but they’re out there. When illegal drug dealers come into our community and begin their criminal activity, including dealing narcotics, we will not tolerate it. When we find drug dealers, we put them in jail.”

Lewis is currently being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $10,500 bond.