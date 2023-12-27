PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tense moments were caught on camera in Perry County following a police chase that ended in felony charges.

“You know the old saying it’s hard to out run a radio, that’s true in this case,” stated Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.

A saying that’s even more so in a small community like his, where the sheriff says some city employees are equipped with police radios.

“We have equipped our utility guys with radios in their vehicle so they can assist us from natural disasters to any big threat that may come along, so they are monitoring whenever they are at work. We’ve had them assist us a lot over the years,” he said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

That was the case Thursday when Sheriff Weems says a deputy tried to stop the driver of a car with the wrong tags in Lobelville.

“He had been set up watching a known location that is known for drugs and happened to run the vehicle to see who it belonged to and that’s when he noticed it come back to another person and another vehicle. It was cross tagged. He got behind it and attempted to pull it over using blue lights, and the vehicle kept going,” he said.

Speeds reached over 70 miles per hour on a winding, narrow road, with the sheriff saying the driver, who was later identified as Dancia Leegan, rammed a deputy’s vehicle and eventually lost control.

“He attempted to get beside the vehicle at one point, and the driver swerved, striking the front of his patrol car. He backed off it at that point and got back behind it again and knew they were going to approach this area where it wasn’t a paved road. It was going to turn to dirt, and he thought they may lose control at that point, and they did,” the sheriff said. “As soon as the vehicle lost control it did a 360 and came to a stop in a corn field. The driver exited the vehicle and run off in the creek.”

Video from WCSO shows a deputy with his gun drawn searching for Leegan, who left behind her passenger.

“Robert Unger, all though he complied Unger was charged back in 2017, July of 2017 for a murder in Humphreys County,” Weems explained, saying Unger was recently released from prison after pleading to a lesser charge of aggravated assault.

“Even though he did comply and we didn’t charge him, he was involved in the incident and listed in the report,” the sheriff explained, saying he was released and doesn’t face charges for Thursday’s event.

Leegan, on the other hand, faces a number of charges including felony evading and assault on a first responder. Video shows Leegan laughing as she is apprehended in a wooded area. The sheriff says it’s no laughing matter, praising the help of the community.

“I’m very proud of our community; they always pitch in and help. Humphreys County was notified because the pursuit was heading into their county. It makes me proud as a sheriff to know I’ve got that type of support in my community,” said Weems.