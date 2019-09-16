Charter bus overturns on Cannon County road

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a charter bus was following a navigation device Monday morning when he traveled down a back road in Cannon County and flipped the bus, officials say.

According to Cannon County Emergency Management, the incident happened east of Woodbury on the lower end of Parchcorn Hollow Road off of Stones River Road.

The agency said a navigation device took the driver down the narrow back road and the bus slid off a narrow bridge onto its side. The driver was the only person on the bus and suffered minor injuries, officials added.

Emergency Management told News 2 the road would be blocked “for an extended amount of time” as the full-size charter bus was removed. Drivers were advised to take an alternate road.

