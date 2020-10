NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday marked what would have been country music legend Charlie Daniels’ 84th birthday.

To remember Daniels on his birthday, his widow Hazel and son Charlie, Jr. went to see his new grave marker, which is now in place.

According to the Charlie Daniels Band, the grave marker bears Psalm 91 1:8, which was one of Daniels’ favorite Bible passages.

Daniels died in Nashville on July 6 at the age of 83 after suffering a stroke.