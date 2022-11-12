A 19-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Lincoln County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. (Photo: WKRN)

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road. A preliminary crash report shows the crash left one woman dead and a 15-year-old injured.

According to THP, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts was traveling northbound on Petway Road when her Nissan Rogue was struck head-on by a Nissan Altima.

Officials say the 15-year-old driver of the Altima exited the curve into a straight stretch of the road and then crossed the center line hitting Roberts’ Rogue head-on.

A crash report provided by the THP states both vehicles rotated counterclockwise before eventually coming to a rest. Officials say the Altima driven by the 15-year-old came to a final stop in the northbound lane and Roberts’ Rogue came to a rest in a yard off the roadway.

Roberts was pronounced dead following the crash. Officials say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

THP says charges against the 15-year-old driver from White Bluff are pending. No other information was immediately released.