Charges dismissed against Rutherford County principal, teacher accused of abusing student

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Child abuse charges have been dismissed against a Rutherford County elementary school principal and teacher arrested late last year.

Helen Campbell, the principal at Walter Hill Elementary School, and Bonnie Marlar, a teacher at the school, were both charged in Nov. with misdeamenor child abuse. Rutherford County General Sessions Court confirmed those charges were dismissed Monday.

Arrest reports obtained by News 2 following the arrests had alleged the two women dragged a ten-year-old boy by his feet through Walter Hill Elementary. The child suffered injuries to his head as a result, the paperwork stated.

Helen Campbell and Bonnie Marlar (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance video, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

At the time of their arrests, Campbell and Marlar were suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation, a Rutherford County schools spokesperson said. News 2 reached out to the school district to find out if the two will be able to return to their roles.