MAURY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Charges against a Columbia Central High School cheerleader coach have been dismissed.

Melissa Todd was indicted by a Grand Jury in March of 2021, stemming from a Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation.

She was accused of misuse of school funds.

The charges of one count of theft, one count of forgery, and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence have all been dismissed.

News 2 reached out to the Comptroller’s Office for comment. A spokesperson replied:

“The Comptroller’s Office stands by all of the facts and information presented in our March 2021 investigative report. The Comptroller’s Office is a reporting agency. Decisions to pursue criminal indictments are made by local district attorneys. Our investigative report presents a true and accurate depiction of our findings.” John Dunn, Director of Communications

District Attorney Brent Cooper said there was a bench trial in the case and the Judge found her not guilty of theft. The state dropped the other two charges.