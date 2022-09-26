MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver accused of running from police by breaking through barriers along a parade route in Macon County Friday is now facing a long list of charges.

News 2 has learned James Corum, 53, will be charged by both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Lafayette Police Department following the incident.

Corum was running from local police on Sycamore Street during the Macon County Homecoming Parade, according to a preliminary report by THP.

Macon County Sheriff’s deputy Aaron Shipley used his SUV to stop Corum from hitting nearby students, teachers and spectators.

Shipley reportedly rammed into Corum in front of Central Elementary School.

Both were sent to the hospital with injuries. The deputy will be okay. Corum was in stable condition. However, no one else was injured in the incident.

Corum will be charged by Lafayette Police with two counts of aggravated vehicle assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. Meanwhile, THP will charge him with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, driving under the influence, not wearing a seatbelt, and not having insurance or registration.

Macon County School District said each school will be prepared to address counseling concerns this week.