CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The train derailment in Chapel Hill early Saturday morning has been added to the list of damage done by the EF-1 tornado that made its way across Marshall County. Matt Reagan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Nashville office, surveyed the damage and confirms it was caused by tornadic winds.

They observed the damage done to surrounding trees off of the tracks and concluded winds moved 100 to 110 miles per hour.

An event like this hasn’t occurred in Middle Tennessee, that Reagan can recall, but a similar situation happened in West Texas in 2020 due to straight-line winds.