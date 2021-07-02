Chaos in the courtroom as former Metro police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emotions ran high inside and outside of a Nashville courthouse Friday morning.

Protestors gathered early as former Metro police officer Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the killing of Daniel Hambrick.

Protestors and supporters of the Hambrick family beat on the walls and doors of the courtroom. Inside, emotions from the Hambrick family turned into chaos.

“I can’t believe this. I’ve been going through this for 3 years,” Vicki Hambrick cried to Judge Watkins.

It started as an emotional plea from a heartbroken mother, asking the judge not to accept Delke’s guilty plea to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

“I’m pleading guilty today, because I recognize that my use of deadly force was not reasonably necessary under all the circumstances,” Delke apologized from the stand.

The plea comes just weeks before the murder trial was set to begin in the shooting death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick in North Nashville back in 2018.

Surveillance video captured the shooting as Delke chased Hambrick, ultimately shooting him in the back three times.

“I hate you. I hate you. I don’t accept your apology,” the mother screamed at Delke in open court.

Anger quickly took over her emotions as she faced Delke in court. Vickie Hambrick then lunged at the district attorney’s table, even hitting a court officer as family members yelled “We didn’t get a chance!”

The courtroom was cleared due to the outbreak, but soon reconvened and the judge accepted the deal without the presence of the family.

Delke was sentenced to three years, but with jail credits he will serve about a year and a half in jail. When his sentence expires, he will not be on any sort of probation or parole.

District Attorney Glenn Funk said this case is significant, a first for Nashville and a sign of progress.