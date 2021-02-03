Changes in store for Tennessee students returning to in-person learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As millions of Tennessee students return to in-person learning amid a pandemic, some changes are in store.

Third graders will now be required to read on grade level in order to move on to fourth grade.

The measure, drawn up during the special session, was signed Wednesday by Governor Bill Lee.

The governor says the bill is a game-changer for students, “We have an obligation to do right by our kids and by their education.”

@GovBillLee is being joined by at least 1 teacher, administrators, advocates and lawmakers as he signs the education bills into law. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/vAqj0KM1uS — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) February 3, 2021

COVID-19 has changed the way teachers have taught and the way students have learned.

“First and foremost the safety of our students and being back in school in person has been an emphasis for a lot of us as superintendents,” said Danny Weeks, Director of schools for Dickson County.

The new legislation signed into law sends dollars to public schools and sets new reading standards.

“This is going to be hard, this is bold. These are steps that will not be easy for any of you to implement,” Lee said.

Democrats say the move by the Republican supermajority is short-sighted and there should be increased financial support. “We didn’t have a single teacher, principal, superintendent, reading specialist, testify in any committee,” Rep. Gloria Johnson, (D-13) said. “For this, it’s rushed through and there are big holes in it and I’m very concerned.”

A new phonics based reading program, resources for summer programs and tutoring, are all part of the $160 million dollars being spent to help with learning loss.

House Democrat Gloria Johnson who represents part of Knox County said there are some good things in the bill, but she believed it does little to address the big issues.

“We want to make sure our kids do better, we want every kid to do great in school and we’re going to work to do that,” she said. “That’s why the frustration comes so many times when legislators who don’t know what the classroom is like are legislating things that really are not a benefit.”

One piece of legislation means teachers won’t be punished for student test scores this year.

“As long as I am the governor we will not stop taking steps to improve the education for our kids and to improve the support for our educators,” Lee added.

Governor Lee reportedly met with a handful of teachers to help push the legislation.