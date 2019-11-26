Change of venue request denied for Metro officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge has denied a Metro officer’s request for a change of venue in his murder trial.

According to court documents, a judge denied a change of venue request for Officer Andrew Delke. Delke put the request in saying he couldn’t receive a fair trial because the case had gotten so much publicity.

Judge Monte Watkins denied the request, saying that although the case has gotten a lot of publicity, the jurors can still be fair and impartial. Judge Watkins also said the voir dire process is available to weed out potential jurors who could be biased.

Delke is charged with first-degree murder. He shot and killed Daniel Hambrick on July 26, 2018 during a foot chase.

Delke was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in January.

The defense says Delke followed police protocol and his training.

The prosecution maintains Delke’s use of force was unjustified, highlighting that Hambrick was shot in the back while running away from the 25-year-old officer.

Delke is currently free on $25,000 bond.