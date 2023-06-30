NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the heat sticks around, you may find the steamy temperatures more difficult if you’re taking certain medications. These can include antibiotics, diuretics, Benadryl, blood pressure medications, and psychiatric medications.

Given the temperatures we’ve been experiencing in Middle Tennessee, Metro Health officials said there are many interactions between the heat and medications.

“The challenge is observing individuals on these medications, making sure if we’re taking these medications or if we are with someone who is, that we’re alert for signs of heat stress,” said Civil Service Medical Examiner of Metro Health Dr. Kenton Dodd.

Dodd said the signs of reaction between your medications and the heat can include headache, dizziness, nausea, and weakness. Staying indoors or in a cool setting and remaining hydrated can help you to avoid these symptoms.

“The importance of it for the community at large, it is very important with respect to heat distress. Definitely continue to take your medications,” said Dodd.