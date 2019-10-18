CEO of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital passes away

Portrait of Luke Gregory in the Children’s Hospital Butterfly Garden for LDI. (Photo by Joe Howell)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center is mourning the loss of the CEO of the children’s hospital, they announced Friday.

Luke Gregory, Chief Executive Officer of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, passed away Friday after a battle with lymphoma.

Gregory joined the medical center in 2007 as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer. He was named CEO of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in January 2011.

“Gregory quickly became one of the hospital’s most visible and effective representatives on the Vanderbilt campus and in the community,” said Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Information about funeral services is pending.