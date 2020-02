MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Central Pike near Pleasant Grove Road is closed in Mt. Juliet after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle was involved in a pursuit and crashed into the home of a Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Nobody was home at the time of the crash.

There are reported injuries in the crash but the extent of those injuries is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.