SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Nashville announced Friday the closure of Ragland Bottom Day Use Beach in Smithville due to E.coli detected in the water.

The Army Corps of Engineers said the area is still open for picknicking and boat launching.

No other beaches at Center Hill Lake are affected.

The same beach was closed earlier in August after high bacteria levels were detected in the water.